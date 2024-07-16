A woman is seriously injured in hospital after being hit by a minibus during this morning’s rush hour.

Police have closed part of Elm Grove by St Joseph’s Church as they investigate the crash, which happened just before 9am.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or follow the diversion.

The woman pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the minibus was uninjured.

Sergeant Stacey Ellott said: “We would like to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision or from any witnesses who saw what happened.”

Email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Bonelli.