Police are trying to find a man who was caught with a combat knife and drugs at Brighton railway station.

Lucky Mahlalela, 21, was due to appear Brighton Magistrates’ Court in February and again last week to be sentenced.

He was also facing charges of having seven wraps of crack cocaine, three wraps of heroin and 0.5 grams of cannabis in Little Preston Street, Brighton.

Mahlalela, also known as Lucky Motiene, of Byrd Road, Bewbush, Crawley, was alleged to have had the drugs in Little Preston Street in September 2022.

He was caught with drugs and a knife at Brighton station in July last year and was due to be tried by Brighton magistrates in February for the earlier offences but failed to attend.

The bench issued a warrant for his arrest and the British Transport Police (BTP) said: “Do you know where Lucky Mahlalela is?

“He is wanted after failing to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on Thursday 25 July after being charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug following an incident at Brighton railway station on Friday 28 July 2023.

“Officers have made extensive attempts to try to locate Mahlalela, 21, but have so far been unable to trace him.

“His whereabouts are currently unknown. However, he has links to Crawley.

“Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Mahlalela is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 306 of 28/07/23.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”