A man has been taken to hospital with a head injury after, police said, he was seriously assaulted in Hove.

The man, who also suffered injuries to his face, was said to be in his fifties and remains in hospital after the attack.

A 28-year-old man, from Hove, has been arrested and bailed while an investigation takes place.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 30 July): “We are appealing for witnesses following a report that a man was seriously assaulted in Church Road, Hove, near the junction of Second Avenue on Saturday (27 July) at around 11.05pm.

“A man in his fifties sustained serious facial injuries and a bleed on the brain during the incident and he was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

“Police arrested a 28-year-old man, from Hove, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

“He has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

“It is believed that there were many witnesses to the incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.

“You can make a report to online or by calling 101 quoting reference 1592 of 27/07.”