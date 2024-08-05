Anyone who saw a man naked from the waist down on Brighton seafront last month is being asked to come forward by police.

A witness appeal was launched today after a man was charged with indecent exposure in Madeira Drive over an incident which happened on Tuesday, 9 July.

William Mann, 49, of Cavendish Place in Eastbourne, was charged with indecent exposure, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Stanley knife in a public place and using threatening/abusive words to cause alarm.

He did not enter a plea but was committed to crown court and released on court bail, to appear at a court to be confirmed on 8 August.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to report online or via 101, quoting serial 388 of 09/07.