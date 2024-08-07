Detectives investigating a kidnap in Hove have seized a car, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “A vehicle has been seized as detectives continue to investigate a kidnap in Hove.

“The car was found unattended by police in the Brighton area late on Monday evening (5 August) and our inquiries are ongoing to confirm if this was the vehicle involved in the incident.

“The discovery follows extensive inquiries by officers who remain committed to identifying and locating the person responsible for the attack.

“A woman had been walking along Church Road at around 2am on Monday 5 August when she became aware of a dark-coloured vehicle – reported to be a Mini – parked at the junction with Selborne Road.

“The driver – and sole occupant – asked her for directions and she responded.

“Moments later, the suspect got out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman and forced her into the car.

“He drove off south for a short distance along First Avenue where the woman was able to escape from the vehicle and call for help.

“The suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, of skinny build and spoke with a local accent.

“He was wearing a black tracksuit, a black baseball cap and a black balaclava.”

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: “The victim was understandably extremely distressed following the incident and she continues to receive support and safeguarding from specialist officers at this time.

“In the meantime, we’re urging anyone with information or video footage which could assist in our investigation to please come forward.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank anyone who has contacted us with information so far as we continue to seek the person responsible for this crime.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with any relevant information or footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Grangeway.”