Portslade’s post office has now reopened in a new location – with the same postmaster.

The Station Road premises moved up the road into the former Sunshine Tanning Studio, which is now also a convenience store.

It continues to offer the same range of products and services.

There are three serving positions: two screened and a Post Office serving point at the retail counter of the convenience store.

The opening hours remain: Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 4pm.

As part of the refurbishment plan, the postmaster completed works to improve the entrance access on the incline to remove the previous step.