A man has been sent to crown court to face charges of assault and affray during Wednesday’s counter protest in Brighton.

Ian Ward, 53, of Old Mill Close, Portslade, has been charged with affray, assaulting an emergency worker and common assault, further to investigation and identification of the suspect post-event.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court this morning, where he was committed to Lewes Crown Court tomorrow.

Sussex Police said officers and PCSOs will continue to provide a visible and reassuring presence across the county.

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to speak to local officers or report online, through 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency quoting Operation Skylark.