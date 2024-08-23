Pay and display machines will return to areas of the city this week as part of a new trial.

Brighton and Hove City Council is installing 12 machines in busy areas or where there’s a lack of businesses to pay by card under the PayPoint scheme, such as Rottingdean.

However, there still won’t be any way of paying by cash.

Since the council took away the old pay and display machines last year, people without mobile phones – or signal – have struggled to pay for parking.

The areas being trialled are:

Grand Avenue

King Alfred Car Park

Kingsway x 2

Marine Parade x 2

Madeira Drive x 2

Norton Road Car Park

Rottingdean Marine Cliffs Car Park

Rottingdean West Street Car Park

Spring Gardens (near the North Laine)

The touch screen machines will take contactless payments and provide users with a ticket they will need to display in their vehicles.

Users can still pay using a smartphone app or by calling a number and paying by card if they wish.

At the end of the three-month trial, we’ll assess data like the number of transactions, transaction type and public feedback before deciding on next steps.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for Transport, Parking and Public Realm said: “I’m pleased to see the reintroduction of pay and display machines in these popular areas of the city, especially along the seafront.

“Since pay and display machines were decommissioned last spring, we’ve heard from residents that some people have difficulty paying on their mobile phones, especially in areas where access to PayPoint is difficult.

“We want Brighton and Hove to be an accessible city for all. We’ve listened to residents’ concerns and this trial will give us the opportunity to properly assess how people are paying for parking so we can make informed decisions going forward.”