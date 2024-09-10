(Review by Ben ‘Jerry’ Robinson)

BLUSHING + RINGO DEATHSTARR – DUST, BRIGHTON 7.9.24

At long last Blushing have come to the UK to tour! Ever since I had an Instagram follow request from Blushing way back in 2019, I fell in love with their sound and have been begging them “please, please, please come to Brighton” and tonight that wish is finally coming true, a night that I’ve been looking forward to since the day it was announced by the band back in March.

Blushing are an American dream pop group from Austin, Texas. The band are made up of vocalist and guitarist Michelle Soto, drummer Jacob Soto, vocalist and bassist Christina Carmona, and guitarist Noe Carmona, uniquely as you may guess from their matching surnames they are both couples.

With 2 brilliant EP’s and 3 fantastic albums under their belt, the second of which had the single ‘Blame’ featuring shoegaze royalty Miki Berenyi (of Lush/Piroshka/Miki Berenyi Trio fame), they already a very a strong and expansive back catalogue to draw upon for tonight’s set. Their first two albums ‘Blushing’ and ‘Possession’ both have an airy and ethereal vibe, whereas their latest album ‘Sugarcoat’ released in May, pushes a little bit further away from that with a slightly heavier more alt-rock sound. If you are a fan of the sound from bands like Curve, Ride, Lush etc., you are really going to love Blushing, not that I would pigeonhole them in that bracket, their sound is fresh and inviting.

Tonight marks the final night of a short 7 date tour with fellow Austin residents Ringo Deathstarr, this being the first live dates Blushing have ever played in the UK, so let’s hope tonight see’s the band go out on a high.

They came on stage all dressed in plain black outfits, aside guitarist Noe, who was wearing an El Paso T-shirt. They adjusted and tested out their instruments and with no warning bang on 7:45pm they cranked straight into ‘Intro’ the first track from their new 2024 album ‘Sugarcoat’, this was a lovely quick instrumental track teasing us all with what is to come during this 40 minute, 11 song set.

The band moved straight into ‘Tamagotchi’, one of the lead songs from ‘Sugarcoat’. Starting gently, it fully kicks in with the guitars as the chorus hits. Christina was dancing around, rocking with her Fender Jaguar guitar; there were even a few high leg kicks in the air, a good strong set opener.

Next up we had ‘Blame’ from the 2022 album ‘Possessions’ perhaps better known to UK fans for featuring Miki Berenyi when released as a single. This one is perhaps pushing closer to their more dream pop side.

“Thank you so much Brighton” said Michelle smiling as she quickly tuned her Fender Jazz Bass guitar.

‘Slyce’ came next, another from the most recent album; it has an awesome bassline and is a lively number indeed. I loved the guitar effect Noe was playing on this one.

A good solid lead in from Jacob’s drums took us into ‘Control’, a calmer journey’esq song from their 2019 debut album, where Michelle’s vocals really stand out.

Two more tracks from their second album, ‘Possessions’, came next, the rockier ‘Sour Punch’ which had Noe bouncing on the spot, followed by ‘Surround (With Love)’, this starts off all calm and sweet, before thrusting us into a full on musical explosion of drums and guitars, the guy next to me was proper rocking out.

Taking a break while guitars were re-tuned Michelle spoke to the crowd “We are Blushing and we are here all the way from Austin, Texas. We are thanking our lucky stars for doing our first ever UK tour with Ringo Deathstarr, amazing shows and amazing people” she carried on “The UK is awesome, we had fish and chips twice, bangers and mash once, but we want it again” prompting cheers and laughter.

Next came two more songs from the new album, first ‘Silver Teeth’, this was a blinder of a song, the heaviest of the set so far, the bass more ferocious and the layers of guitar from Christina and Noe were just sublime. Second came, ‘Seafoam’ yet another strong song.

The dreamy guitar intro from Christina started off the final two songs of the set, both taken from their debut album and pushing us back to the more dream pop / shoegaze vibe. Starting with ‘So Many’ an utterly gorgeous song that will have you swaying and nodding your head, probably one of my favourites from the set.

The last song ‘Dream Merchants’ amped things back up noise wise, with Michelle heading into the crowd with her guitar, shortly followed by Christina for the finale, both getting down kneeling on the floor in front of each other guitars facing and embracing in a hug before the final stroke of the guitars. What a gig that was!

I feel blessed to have seen Blushing on their first UK tour, in fact I believe these are their first dates ever outside the USA and the vast bulk of those shows have been in Texas. I really hope future visits will happen! They are a band the world deserves to see and that’s what makes nights like this at grassroot venues so good, we can all hear and discover something new. The set on the whole was brilliant, there were a few sound issues at the start in terms of the microphone and feedback, but that seemed to resolve quickly. The venue was nicely full with an appreciative crowd and whilst the set was only 40 mins, we all got to hear a good range of songs from their albums. The only disappointment for me was the new album CD and size L T-shirts had sold out the night before Brighton; So Blushing…next time you come to Brighton, put us earlier on the tour so I can get spending on your stall. I urge everyone out there reading this to check out their new album ‘Sugarcoat’ along with their back catalogue, you will not be disappointed!

Blushing:

Michelle Soto – vocals/guitar

Jacob Soto – drums

Christina Carmona – vocals/bass

Noe Carmona – guitar

Blushing setlist:

‘Intro’ (from 2024 ‘Sugarcoat’ album)

‘Tamagotchi’ (from 2024 ‘Sugarcoat’ album)

‘Blame’ (from 2022 ‘Possessions’ album)

‘Slyce’ (from 2024 ‘Sugarcoat’ album)

‘Control’ (from 2019 ‘Blushing’ album)

‘Sour Punch’ (from 2022 ‘Possessions’ album)

‘Surround (With Love)’ (from 2022 ‘Possessions’ album)

‘Silver Teeth’ (from 2024 ‘Sugarcoat’ album)

‘Seafoam’ (from 2024 ‘Sugarcoat’ album)

‘So Many’ (from 2019 ‘Blushing’ album)

‘Dream Merchants’ (from 2019 ‘Blushing’ album)

Ringo Deathstarr are a Shoegaze band from Austin, Texas, USA. Formed in 2005, their name being a combo of The Beatle ‘Ringo Starr’ and the Star Wars moon sized super weapon ‘The Death Star’. They have five albums under their belt, the most recent of which came in 2020. It has been quite some time since the band last played in the UK, in fact it was way back in 2016 and this will be their first visit to Brighton. Normally when a band is touring it’s because they have a new release to promote, in essence this tour is linked to their self-titled 2020 release which had a 27th March release that year, quite literally when the Covid Pandemic hit the world, so their tour was all put on hold, quite frankly album promotion or not, I am dead glad they have come and played at Dust in Brighton.

Checking out the band online in advance, I honestly have no idea how I’d never come across them before, it’s been 19 years for heaven sake!!! From what I heard on line and read, comparisons are drawn with My Bloody Valentine, Ride, The Jesus Mary Chain, but I do feel Ringo Deathstarr have something more on the table.

After some equipment checks, lead guitarist and vocalist Elliott Frazier, declared, “we are ready, let’s start this thing early”, whilst thanking the crowd that “the band can come back after a thousand years and we are all still here for them, just like your British castles….still here and we’re still here, but older now”. He then joked “we are from Texas, after all we eat steak with every meal, ride horses to work each day, shoot guns at each other”. He then went to start playing and realised his guitar was not plugged in, upon doing so, he gave the nod to drummer Daniel and we were away with ‘Kaleidoscope’, the first song of what would be a packed one hour and twenty minute set.

Next up we had ‘Two Girls’, Alex was on vocals for this one and what a song this was, a full on ethereal sound, Daniel fast drumming with his hair flying all over the place. Alex’s work on her Fender Jazz Bass reminded me a little of that classic early Cure sound, and that gorgeous guitar sound coming from Elliott, I could cry that I’ve not heard this song in all 13 years it has been out there in existence, honestly I could just listen to this song over and over!

After the next song ‘Fifteen’, Elliott joked with the crowd that he would “normally have some music to play between songs while he re-tunes his guitar, but the machine has crapped out so we will just have to stop talking”, to which he then ssshh’d us all before launching into ‘Chloe’ another song from the 2011 album ‘Colour Trip’. An album which is looking highly likely will be in my record collection in the very near future! I was insanely impressed with Elliott’s guitar play, this one had plenty of Tremolo Arm bar action going on, quality stuff indeed.

With no break, we were straight into an early song from 2007 called ‘Swirly’. Elliott needed to re-tune again, and said Daniel knew a great drum solo he wanted to share with us, to which Daniel mockingly gently tapped each of his drums and cymbals very slowly, getting plenty of mock whoops and yeah’s from the crowd.

Next we had ‘Frisbee’ from the 2013 album ‘God’s Dream’ album and then ‘Big Bopper’ from the 2015 ‘Pure Mood’ album, this was a song sung both by Alex and Elliott, it had a real growling bass during this one and some amazing swirling guitar noise from Elliott, kind of pushing into grunge territory. I should point out vocal duties were mixed throughout the set, some songs were purely Elliott, others purely Alex, some they both sang together in harmony or Alex would be backing vocals, this works so well and kept attention flipping between the two of them.

‘Summertime’ the B side from the 2009 ‘In Love’ single, took things down a notch with the slower and more gentle feel especially with Alex’s soothing dreamy vocals.

Alex then thanked the crowd for coming, someone shouted, “have you had fish and chips?”, to which Elliott replied they “had some at Sea Breeze” he then said “everyone should now take the opportunity to turn to the person next to them and say you look nice today” and of course everyone obeyed.

Next was a more recent song ‘I Don’t Want To Lose This’ from the 2020 ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ album, another slower song, melodic with beautiful backing vocals sung by Alex.

“Now look at the person next to you and say I had no idea you could sing so well” ordered Elliott to the crowd, prompting laughter.

Following a quick guitar switch over by Elliot to his blue sticker covered Fender Jaguar, the noise level leapt up with ‘Never’ (from the 2015 ‘Pure Mood’ album), Alex’s snarling bass was back, whilst Daniel was furiously bossing the drum kit.

Another Alex sung song came next with ‘God’s Dream’ from the 2013 ‘God’s Dream’ album, a real atmospheric tune that took you on a journey.

A very ethereal Cure’esq style started ‘God Help The Ones You Love’ (from 2020’s ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ album), with both Alex and Elliott dueting on the vocals, these dueted songs I found really brought so much more to proceedings, all so understated, but bloody brilliant, I really loved this one.

The bass guitar line in ‘Stare At The Sun’ was the pulsing heart and soul of this song. Elliott too was mesmerising to watch with his guitar, I am no guitar expert, but he was playing it in a sort of circle motion creating the most fantastic noises. This song pleasingly seemed a nice long one to my ears, the longer better is what I say.

‘In Your Arms’ came next, slower and more dreamy, Alex once again on vocals. With no break we then had ‘Just Like You’ which ramped things up, Daniel’s shirt getting wetter with sweat as he pushed on through the set, the growling bass was back in full effect once more, Elliott was clearly enjoying getting so many juicy noises from his guitar.

“Now where the hell is Noe Carmona from Blushing” shouted Elliott, “come on crowdsurf down to the front. He has been practicing and playing this next song with us during soundcheck, so we are going to get him to play this one”. Noe from Blushing made his way down and on the stage, Alex joked at Elliott as he passed his guitar over to Noe, “finally you’re the front man now”. The song was ‘Heavy Metal Suicide’ this song was a gorgeous heavier tune. Elliott taking full reign of only having the loose microphone during this song, got down into the crowd and was bouncing around having some of the crowd join in singing lines. I loved this one, it was nice and lively. Elliott mocked the crowd “this is the new dance craze in Brighton” as he stood staring with a straight face with his arms folded, “a studious look” echoed Alex. I rather think he had been hoping for some good old fashioned lively moshing.

Alex then thanked the amazing Blushing for coming on tour with them, urging everyone to buy the album ‘Sugarcoat’, which Elliott himself actually engineered.

Next we had two more from their most recent album ‘Lazy Lane’, and ‘Gazin’, both excellent songs. As the set was heading towards the final furlong, ‘Gazin’ was one song I’d been playing a lot at home this week in preparation. It has a fantastic dreamy guitar riff throughout the track, another favourite for me.

The roof was blown off with ‘Guilt’ before the final song of the night ‘Tambourine Girl’, a good solid heavy number, the bass almost wailing like a siren throughout, the song took a turn towards the end as it morphed into a very different sounding cover of Oasis’s ‘Wonderwall’ followed by a tiny bit of Oasis’s ‘Do You Know What I Mean’, and closed with the Beatles chorus “we love you yeah yeah, yeah”. Perhaps the Oasis covers they have played this week were a bit of a nod at the ticket craziness of the Oasis comeback gigs, but in terms of that last line from The Beatles, the feeling is mutual, we love you too!

What a band Ringo Deathstarr are, very well gelled together, its sonic bliss at its peak. Elliot’s guitar playing is out of this world, he had a very unique looking pedal set up, it was one large black unit with 18 switches on, I’d not seen one like that before, but I would assume it’s a big part of the magic in creating all those amazing tones from the guitars. Aside from the audio pleasure, it was a joy to just watch how he played those guitars, the use of the tremolo arm, and a very varied range of strokes. Alex’s bass work was sublime throughout; she has a beautiful voice, which adds so much aura to the songs. And last but not least, Daniel’s drumming was excellent all evening, he made it look effortlessly cool, at one point one of the cymbals came off and a spectator from the audience ran up mid song and fixed it all back on, Daniel didn’t miss a beat! I picked up the LP whilst at the venue and 100% would have bought all their CDs if they’d had some, I can see the coming week being an expensive CD hunting mission for me. Ringo Deathstarr don’t leave it so long next time, get back to these shores soon.

Ringo Deathstarr:

Elliott Frazier – vocals/guitar

Alex Thering – vocals/bass guitar

Daniel Coborn – drums

Ringo Deathstarr setlist:

‘Kaleidoscope’ (from 2011 ‘Colour Trip’ album)

‘Two Girls’ (from 2011 ‘Colour Trip’ album)

‘Fifteen’ (from 2012 ‘Mauve’ album)

‘Chloe’ (from 2011 ‘Colour Trip’ album)

‘Swirly’ (from 2007 ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ EP)

‘Frisbee’ (from 2013 ‘God’s Dream’ album)

‘Big Bopper’ (from 2015 ‘Pure Mood’ album)

‘Summertime’ (B side of 2009 ‘In Love’ single)

‘I Don’t Want To Lose This’ (from 2020 ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ album)

‘Never’ (from 2015 ‘Pure Mood’ album)

‘God’s Dream’ (from 2013 ‘God’s Dream’ album)

‘God Help The Ones You Love’ (from 2020 ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ album)

‘Stare At The Sun’ (from 2015 ‘Pure Mood’ album)

‘In Your Arms’ (from 2020 ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ album)

‘Just Like You’ (from 2020 ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ album)

‘Heavy Metal Suicide’ (from 2015 ‘Pure Mood’ album)

‘Lazy Lane’ (from 2020 ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ album)

‘Gazin’’ (from 2020 ‘Ringo Deathstarr’ album)

‘Guilt’ (from 2015 ‘Pure Mood’ album)

‘Tambourine Girl’ (from 2011 ‘Colour Trip’ album) including ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis etc.

