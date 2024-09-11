At school, I remember being set geography homework with the title “The future lies in the city. Discuss.”

Even as a teenager, I was passionate about the environment and I wrote about how well-designed cities could enhance the quality of our lives.

I drew a map of a city with a port and a rail link – aware even then of the importance of public transport.

I was also aware of the impact that our choices can have on the wider environment – and each other.

So, what does the future of Brighton and Hove look like? Our vision, in the administration, is to offer more sustainable and efficient transport choices.

We’re taking a holistic, joined up approach to transport that will not only reduce emissions but also improve our quality of life.

We are also targeting air quality and implementing the measures required to move towards net zero.

Investment in bus services: A cornerstone of this vision is our bus service. It’s already one of the best in the country but we’re going even further, with a £28 million bus service improvement plan (BSIP).

This investment will help to increase frequency, expand routes and ensure reliability, improving traffic flow across the city, especially through junctions.

Making public transport a more attractive option for everyone is our priority.

Improving connectivity: We’re focusing on better connectivity by creating more cycle lanes and pedestrian pathways that are safe and accessible – with good, user-friendly design. This will encourage more residents and visitors to walk or wheel as part of their transport choice.

Secure bike storage, bicycle parking and public cycle and electric cycle hire will also help to make cycling a good option. This will not only reduce congestion but also promote healthier lifestyles.

Accessibility for all: As part of our Accessible City Strategy, we are committed to making sure that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can navigate the city with ease.

This includes improving infrastructure for those with disabilities – and making sure public transport is inclusive.

Rolling out EV (electric vehicle) charging: Brighton and Hove leads the way nationally with our public EV charging infrastructure. By providing ample charging points, we support the transition to electric vehicles, reducing our carbon footprint and improving air quality.

We already have 480 public EV charge points and are committed to installing at least 550 each year for the next three years – taking us to more than 2,000 public EV charging locations across the city.

Maintaining infrastructure: Well-maintained roads, pavements and cycleways are crucial for traffic to run efficiently – not only does it make them safer for drivers, cyclists and bus passengers, it also ensures a smoother journey for all.

We are committed to ongoing road and pathway maintenance, as well as continuing our city-wide programme of pothole repairs.

Contractors who carry out these works will be held to a high standard so we can be sure that the work is done well, with minimal disruption.

Through better engagement with utility companies and their contractors, as well as greater site supervision, I am committed to driving up the standards on our roads and provide the quality of work that I know residents expect to see.

Smart traffic lights: We are implementing smart traffic signals at some junctions to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and improve air quality.

These signals adapt to real-time traffic conditions, aligned with better signal phasing, to make sure our traffic flows efficiently through the city.

A cleaner city is our priority. Air quality affects us all and these measures will help to improve it and especially to offer protection to those who are most vulnerable – the young, the elderly and anyone with respiratory and other health conditions.

Taking a data-led approach, we are introducing incentives to encourage cleaner low and zero-emission vehicles and targeting areas where the air quality is poor.

Parking: We are also reviewing our approach to parking. A patchwork of parking zones has developed over the past two and a half decades – and with steep price increases year on year, these are not serving our city as well as they should.

We need a fair and accessible parking system that works well for residents, businesses and visitors. We will announce the changes this autumn.

The future of Brighton and Hove lies in creating low-carbon transport choices for all that are safe, efficient and inclusive.

By embracing these changes, we can build our city’s transport system to meet the needs of its people, while protecting the environment – making our city fit for the 2030s and beyond.

Councillor Trevor Muten is a Labour member of Brighton and Hove City Council and the cabinet member for transport, parking and the public realm.