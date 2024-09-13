The Green Door Store music venue in Brighton have been successfully supporting local grassroots music and night clubbing for more than a decade.

The distinctive and popular street level venue is conveniently located at Unit 2, 3, & 4 Trafalgar Arches, Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton, BN1 4FQ. This is a blessing as patrons can easily get public transport (trains, buses, taxis) to and from the venue as they are all located a mere one minute walk away!

Once again this year, the Green Door Store will be hosting a FREE ENTRY two-day mini festival running from 1pm to 11pm and highlighting the best in local and emerging talent. The dates for your diaries are Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th September 2024. The all-day mini-fest is titled ‘234 Fest’ as in their address and the acts taking part are as follows:

Saturday 28th September:

Electric Cowboy Club

Jar Of Blind Flies

Chig

Belmondo

Currls

Pussyliquor

Sulk

Riff Raff

Wimp

Flavours

Sunday 29th September:

Hutch

Ellis D

‘TBA’

Van Zon

Ideal Living

‘Secret Bar Set’

Vanity Fairy

Glasshouse Red Spider Mite

Goodbye

Tinman

On the Saturday night after the Green Door Store performances have finished, the party continues with a Free Aftershow Party up at The Rossi Bar on Queens Road which will feature live sets from Thistle and City Dog.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team covered and enjoyed last year’s ‘234 Fest’. You can re-visit our articles HERE and HERE. We also attended the 2022 shows, which can be found HERE and HERE. The 2021 shows can be found HERE and HERE.

For further information on this year’s ‘234 Fest, visit thegreendoorstore.co.uk.