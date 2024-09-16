Serious failings in Brighton and Hove City Council’s housing service are due to go before the cabinet and a scrutiny committee in the coming weeks.

The Regulator of Social Housing said that the council “is failing to ensure that it meets a number of legal requirements in relation to health and safety”.

And “significant improvements” were needed including fire and electrical safety reports for thousands of homes.

The report is due to go before the council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee next Monday (23 September) and to the Cabinet on Thursday 26 September.

The regulator said that 3,600 council homes out of about 12,100 did not have an electrical condition report.

And more than 600 homes required a water risk assessment while 500 were at least three months overdue for water safety repairs and improvements.

The council said that it had logged more than 1,700 medium and low-risk fire-related repairs and improvements that were overdue by a minimum of two years.

There was a reported backlog of some 8,000 low-risk and low-priority repairs which were raised between 2021 and last year.

In a performance report to the council’s four housing management panels, made up of tenants, leaseholders, councillors and officials, the council said that it had tackled the backlog of older “non-urgent” jobs.

But this had affected the number of “routine” jobs completed in the first quarter of this year.

From April to June this year, council contractors and employees completed 5,421 routine repairs of which 2,535 or 46.8 per cent were completed within 28 calendar days.

But of the 2,829 newer jobs since the start of April, 77 per cent were completed within 77 days –above the target of 70 per cent.

Emergency repairs fared better, with 2,389 out of 2,931, or 96.9 per cent, completed within 24 hours, although target is 99 per cent.

Last year the quarterly average number of repairs was 8,854 – 3,438 of them emergency callouts. The average number of repairs was about 700 more each quarter than when the council brought the service in-house in 2020.

The regulator said: “The Safety and Quality Standard requires landlords to provide an effective, efficient and timely repairs, maintenance and planned improvements service for the homes and communal areas for which they are responsible.

“The information provided to us by Brighton and Hove City Council during our engagement with it demonstrates it is failing to provide an effective, efficient and timely repairs service.

“Brighton and Hove City Council reported a backlog of around 8,000 low-risk low-priority repairs, the majority of which were raised in 2023. However, some date back to 2021.

“Brighton and Hove City Council also shared its performance data in relation to the completion of routine repairs which shows that it has been consistently below its target timescale for more than a year.

“Taking into account the breadth and significance of the issues across the relevant outcomes of the Safety and Quality Standard, we have concluded that there are serious failings in how Brighton and Hove City Council is delivering the outcomes of the Safety and Quality Standard and significant improvement is needed.”

When the report came out, Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said that the issues raised were serious and the council was introducing new measures to improve the situation.

Councillor Williams said: “Clearly, however, there is still much work to be done and this council will not shy away from either the criticism within this report or the urgent hard work needed to improve our services.

“Like many councils with a largely ageing housing stock, we do face challenges in modernising our homes and are absolutely committed to doing so.”

The council’s Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 3pm next Monday (23 September).

The cabinet is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday 26 September.

Both meetings are scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.