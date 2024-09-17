A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at the Liberal Democrat party conference in Brighton.

Sussex Police said that a 57-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the alleged incident at the Grand hotel.

The Lib Dems said that a person had been “suspended” from the party as it was reported by Politico and The Sun that an allegation had been made relating to an incident in the early hours this morning (Tuesday 17 September).

Sussex Police said: “We have arrested a 57-year-old man, from Bristol, on suspicion of sexual assault by touching in relation to an incident which took place at the Grand hotel, King’s Road, Brighton, at around midnight on Tuesday.”

The Liberal Democrats said: “We are horrified this has happened. We assisted the police in identifying and arresting the suspect and have suspended him from the party.”