Confidence Man are back at it again, but this time with “added chaos”. It really does seem as though Janet Planet, Sugar Bones, Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild, aka Confidence Man, seriously can’t get enough of Brighton! Having recently played a Glastonbury warm up show at Chalk in Pool Valley on 18th June, (their 8th Brighton show), they have this morning announced a swift return to the popular venue which will be celebrating its 5th birthday next month. The new date for your diaries is Wednesday 16th October, which is a mere two days before Confidence Man drop their brand new 12 tune ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ album on 18th October. Copies of which can be pre-ordered at Resident music HERE.

Brighton is not the only “hybrid live show with added chaos” as another handful of UK dates around the country are also taking place in Edinburgh (12th October), Liverpool (13th October), Oxford (15th October), Kingston (17th October), plus a DJ set in London on 18th October. Tickets for all of these events will be going on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday 20th September), so keep an eye out for them! The Brighton date tickets will be available to purchase from HERE.

Confidence Man, who are out of Melbourne by way of Brisbane, and are unarguably one of the hottest acts on the planet right now! They operate just like a portable party that’s levelled dance floors and flattened festival crowds right across the world. They are a machine custom designed to make you dance and lose your cool and by the sound of these new “added chaos” shows, the experience is going to hit further heights!

Perhaps then the best way to drill right into the band’s psyche is through their debut album. ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ dropped in 2018 and sets eleven tales of 21st century ennui to irresistible, irrepressible dance music. The opening lines of ‘Try Your Luck’ (“I must confess/I’ve been sleeping with your ex/’Cos I heard he was the best/I must confess/I never would have guessed he would get so obsessed… I’m not surprised”) set the tone perfectly for what follows. ‘Confident Music For Confident People’ is big and brash and bright as hell, like Dee-Lite tooled up and ready for our berserk modern times. The perfect embodiment of the characters that made it, the album manages to be both wildly ambitious and deceptively simple.

Confidence Man successfully followed their debut platter with ‘Tilt’ in 2022 which took the dancefloors of the world by storm, and no doubt their forthcoming ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ album will be doing the same!

The tracklist for this new platter is:

‘Who Knows What You’ll Find?’

⁠⁠’I Can’t Lose You’

‘⁠Control’

⁠⁠’So What’

‘⁠⁠Breakbeat’

‘⁠Sicko’

‘⁠Real Move Touch’ (Feat Sweetie Irie)

⁠’Far Out’ ⁠

‘⁠Janet’

‘⁠So Tru’

‘⁠Wrong Idea’

⁠’3AM (La La La)’

