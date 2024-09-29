Council tax is expected to rise by almost 5 per cent again next spring with Brighton and Hove City Council facing a forecast £105 million budget shortfall over the next four years.

The council’s deputy leader Jacob Taylor told fellow cabinet members that the council was trying to tackle a £37 million budget gap next year alone.

Councillor Taylor, the council cabinet member for finance, said that people were paying more but receiving fewer services because demand for social care had not kept pace with funding.

The Labour deputy leader said that the forecast increase in council tax would again consist of a 2.99 per cent general rise plus a dedicated 2 per cent for adult social care.

He told a cabinet meeting at Hove Town Hall on Thursday (26 September) about an analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) which represents councils up and down the country.

The LGA analysis found that in 2010-11 councils spent an average of 41 per cent of their “general fund” on adult and children’s social care. Last year, 2023-24, it accounted for 61 per cent.

Councillor Taylor said: “In Brighton and Hove, the figures we’re going to publish are similar if not a little bit higher on those kinds of care budgets.

“To make clear, this statement is in absolutely no way to try to blame or put the fault of this budget increase on people using these services. Quite the opposite.

“To make it really clear, nationally there has been an observed problem where both the cost and demand of social care nationally has gone up.

“In that context, the overall settlements that local government have been getting have not been keeping up with those pressures.

“That means inevitably that other non-statutory things – things people associate with the look and feel of the city or leisure facilities or things they would like to see their local council providing – have struggled to be funded over that period.”

Councillor Taylor said that he wanted to get public engagement with the budget under way early so that people could understand how the budget would affect them.

Events are proposed at the Jubilee Library – as well as an online tool enabling people to allocate different amounts to different services to see the knock-on effects on other parts of the budget.

Green councillor Ollie Sykes asked when “star chamber” – or high-level – meetings would start and when the line-by-line draft budget proposals would be available.

He said: “Moving to the cabinet system, the administration wants to be more open and transparent so the general fund budget timeline allows for consultation.

“The promised star chamber process is not included in the budget timeline and it’s not clear when line-by-line draft budget proposals will be made available for public and member review.”

Councillor Taylor said that the “star chamber” was not defined in statute but senior councillors and officials would continuously review the process.

He said that he would like the line-by-line budget to come out as early as possible and earlier than the last budget when the government settlement was not published until the end of November last year.

In Brighton and Hove the annual budget for 2024-25 – the current financial year – was £924 million, with most going on education, adult social care, housing benefits and housing.

A further £211 million for the capital programme took the total budget to £1.1 billion.