A man from Peacehaven has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash on the A26.

The driver of another car was injured in the crash at South Heighton, on the edge of Newhaven, and taken to hospital for treatment, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a serious collision near Newhaven.

“Officers and emergency services attended the scene on the A26 at South Heighton at about 6.30am on Sunday 29 September.

“The collision involved a black Audi A3 and a black Kia Sorento.

“The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old man, from Peacehaven, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the Kia, a 45-year-old man, from Horam, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“In particular, they would like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time of the collision or just before.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 245 of 29/09.”