Detectives are investigating the vandalism of a Jewish memorial in Palmeira Square, caught in a video which has gone viral.

The footage depicts the man tearing down a number of items including tributes, teddy bears and flowers.

The perpetrator is then confronted by another man who moves him away from the memorial.

The force said: “We are aware of a video circulating online of a man damaging a Jewish memorial in Hove and are treating it as a hate crime.

“An investigation is under way and any information can be reported online or via 101, quoting reference 158 of 04/10.”

Around 1,200 Israelis were killed, including 797 civilians and 36 children, and 250 others were taken hostage on October 7 in a series of attacks by Palestinian militants.

A commemorative event is planned by the vandalised memorial in Palmeira Square this evening.

Hove MP Peter Kyle, who is also the Science and Technology Secretary, said the police had the Government’s “full support” should they take action against people carrying signs suggesting support for Hezbollah at events across the UK.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said: “Yesterday in the protests there was a lot of peaceful protest but there were people who were carrying signs as the one that you have just described.

“That is a criminal act, supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation such as Hezbollah is a criminal act.”

He added: “The Home Secretary, the Prime Minister said very clearly yesterday that the police have our full support should they take action against people carrying signs like that.”