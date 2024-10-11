A schoolboy was left with a head injury after being hit by a car on his way back home yesterday afternoon.

The boy, believed to be in year 11, was struck by the car in Ditchling Road just before 4pm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics. Police said the crash appeared to be pedestrian error.

A spokeswoman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said: “We were called to the junction of Beacon Close and Ditchling Road in Brighton at just before 4pm on Thursday (10 October) following a report of a collision involving a car and pedestrian.

“Crews attended and treated the pedestrian for a head injury before transferring them to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further treatment.”

A police spokesman said: “A 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury when he was in collision with a car in Brighton on Thursday afternoon (October 10).

“Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Ditchling Road and Beacon Close at 3.59pm.

“The boy was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver of the car, a Kia Rio, was attended to by paramedics at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.

“It is believed that the collision occurred due to pedestrian error.”