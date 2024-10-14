A man is accused of exposing himself in front of a rush hour bus full of passengers after damaging a ticket machine on board.

Philip Murphy has been charged with criminal damage and indecent exposure in relation to the incident on 6 October.

Police were called to Western Road, near Western Terrace, at about 5.50pm.

Murphy, 57, of Selsfield Drive, was arrested shortly afterwards.

Today, he appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court, also charged with assaulting PC Joshua Bonner and PC Connor Burleigh and a public order offence on the same date.

He was also charged with a string of unrelated charges:

Assaulting Andrew Clarke at the Old Steine, Brighton on 2 June, 2024

Assaulting Shane Freeman in Selsfield Drive, Brighton on 19 July, 2024

A public order offence in Blatchington Road, Hove, on 4 July, 2024

Racially aggravated assault on Nigel Baillie in Blatchington Road on 4 July

Harassing Simon Mason at Selsfield Drive on 18 July. 2024, by repeatedly assaulting him, spitting on him and threatening to throw acide in his face and kill his dog

Breaking a bail condition by contacting Mr Mason on 12 October, 2024.

He was released on bail with strict conditions and will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on November 5.