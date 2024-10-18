A pedestrian has died after being hit by a coach on the A27 at Falmer today (Friday 18 October).

Sussex Police said that the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and issued an appeal for witnesses and footage.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A27 in Falmer.

“Emergency services were called around 10.35am on Friday (18 October) following reports of a collision involving a coach and a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a 23-year-old man from Brighton, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Officers are investigating and ask any witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as dashcam or mobile phone footage, to come forward and refrain from posting any footage on social media.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Colwyn.

“The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services responded to the scene and officers would like to thank the public for their patience during that time.”