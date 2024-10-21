A man has been jailed for six years for burgling homes and business premises in Brighton and Hove – in some cases while his victims were sleeping.

Billy Hall, 50, of North Road, Brighton, was jailed by Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court last Monday (14 October) for the break-ins earlier this year.

Sussex Police said that Hall was sentenced after pleading guilty to burgling a home in Dyke Road, two in Highcroft Villas, Brighton, and another in Chalfont Drive, Hove.

Hall also targeted a business, Ground Up Media, in Stanford Avenue, Brighton, and stole headphones, two laptops and a wireless keyboard, worth more than £3,000 in total.

The offences occurred from April to August this year.

The force also said: “The court heard that Hall broke into flats, a house and a business during the night, often when the occupants were asleep.

“He stole thousands of pounds worth of cash, jewellery, laptops, a mobile phone and a bank card.”

Detective Constable Grace Boyle said: “Burglary is a very serious offence and we are pleased that the defendant has received a sentence which reflects this.

“(It) will make a difference in preventing further victims suffering the traumatic experience of having their home burgled by this repeat offender.”