Two men have been jailed after a brutal attack on Hove seafront while a third man was given a suspended prison sentence.

The two men who were jailed became involved in an affray at Rockwater while the third man initially tried to act as a peacemaker, a court was told.

But once outside the beachfront venue, they chased Henry Phillips to Kingsway, knocked him to the floor and punched and kicked him, leaving him with a broken ankle.

The attack only stopped when a woman, Emily Everett, bravely threw herself on top of Mr Phillips, saving him, the court was told, from suffering damage to his head.

Mohamed Abdumajid or Abdulmajid, also known as Abdumajid Mohamed, 30, was jailed for six years in his absence by Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court.

Judge Gold said that a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Abdumajid who failed to turn up for his trial which started in July and which was held at the same court.

The judge jailed another man, Fouad Al Soufah, 29, for four years for his “significant” part in “brutally” attacking the “defenceless” victim.

The third man, Michael Evans, tried to calm things down at Rockwater but became caught up in the violence.

Judge Gold imposed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, 200 hours of unpaid work in the community and 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

Evans, 29, of Thornbury Road, Isleworth, was told to pay £1,000 compensation to 21-year-old Mr Phillips, from Brighton, and £1,000 towards the cost of the prosecution.

The three defendants were part of a group on a night out when two of them clashed with others at the venue on the evening of Friday 25 November 2022.

Archie Mackay, prosecuting, told the court that the violence left several people injured, with a drinks bottle smashed over the head of at least one man.

The violence started when Abdumajid, Oxford Road, Chiswick, and Al Soufah, of Lampton Road, Hounslow, went up to three men outside the venue.

Abdumajid held two of the men against a marquee and Al Soufah punched one of them, 23-year-old Laurence Norton-Crossman, from Southwark, in the face.

Soon after, Abdumajid hit Oliver Pickett, 23, from Bromley, in the head. An affray ensued, prompting party-goers and staff to run for safety from the growing violence.

Sussex Police said: “The aggression escalated when Abdumajid re-entered Rockwater, grabbed a heavy tequila bottle from behind the bar and knocked a till to the ground as he left.

“Although the bottle was wrestled from his hands, he managed to re-arm himself with another and further incidents followed involving all three men.”

A few minutes later, as Mr Phillips was leaving the venue with two friends, he was approached by Evans and Al Soufah.

They pushed him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him. Abdumajid then joined in, leaving the victim with a broken ankle.

Another man, Peter De La Hunty, 21, from Chichester, tried to help the victim. Abdumajid struck him with a bottle, causing it to shatter. It left him with a deep cut on his forehead.

Sussex Police added: “A further man alleged that he was struck by Abdumajid with a bottle from behind while he turned away in attempt to call police.”

The police were called and Abdumajid and Evans were identified and arrested as they attempted to split up and walk away from the scene.

Abdumajid was charged the next day with two counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and was remanded in custody to appear before court. Evans was released on bail pending further inquiries.

On Monday 28 November, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Abdumajid was remanded in custody, but later released on bail after he appealed. He has since disappeared.

Police inquiries identified Al Soufah as the third man involved and he went voluntarily to Staines Police Station for an interview in February 2023.

He and the other two men were charged in September last year with a further count of causing GBH with intent and with affray.

At court, Al Soufah was also charged with assault, to which he pleaded guilty on the first day of trial in Hove on Monday 22 July.

After a 12-day trial, the jury returned their veridtcs on Thursday 8 August. Abdumajid was found guilty of two counts of causing GBH with intent and for affray.

He was found not guilty in relation to a third offence of causing GBH with intent, after a 21-year-old reported being struck with a bottle from behind.

Al Soufah was found guilty of causing GBH with intent and of affray.

Lastly, Evans was found guilty of affray and of the reduced offence of causing GBH without intent.