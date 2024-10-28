A former Brighton police officer is due in court tomorrow over claims he tried to blame his parents for his own speeding offences and then looked up details on police systems.

Seren Sriganesh, 23, has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, two counts of fraud by failing to disclose information, and unlawfully obtaining personal data.

It’s alleged that prior to joining the police in June 2023, Sriganesh failed to declare he had six or more penalty points on his license and did not disclose these points to his motor insurers.

It’s also alleged that between September 2020 and November 2023, the former officer falsely nominated his parents as responsible for three separate driving offences. He also allegedly accessed police systems to view details of one of these speeding offences.

He will appear at Guildford Magistrates Court.

The charges follow an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation, which began in May this year following a referral from Sussex Police.

Enquiries were carried out by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under IOPC direction.

The IOPC referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service in August, which decided to charge Mr Sriganesh with the offences. He resigned from the force in October 2024.