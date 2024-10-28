A teenager has been charged with stabbing a man during a fight which stopped traffic in Lewes Road.

The 17-year-old Brighton boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied GBH with intent when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court this morning.

He’s also been charged with assault and possession of a knife in connection with the fight, which broke out at the bus stop opposite Saunders Park at about 5pm on Saturday, 19 October, causing members of the public to flee.

During two or three minutes of fighting, those involved frequently ran out into the road.

He’s accused of stabbing Eli Cooper and assaulting Cameron Stevenson and attempting to cause GBH to Billy Lane – all adults. Eli Cooper was stabbed in the back of the leg during the fight.

He’s also been charged with possession of cannabis which was found at the house he was then living at.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at court on 5 December.