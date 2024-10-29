A pharmacist and Brighton landlord has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a teenager by careless driving.

Jagjeet Gujral, 66, pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned – or formally charged – at Lewes Crown Court before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

Gujral, of Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint, was accused of causing the death of 18-year-old Charles Chandler in a crash in Cuckfield Road, Haywards Heath, just over two years ago.

Charlie Chandler was on his Honda motorbike when he was struck by a silver Volkswagen Polo. He died at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

Gujral, the landlord of a shared house in Moulsecoomb, entered his plea on Thursday (24 October).

He was bailed to appear in court again next week – on Thursday 7 November – for a further hearing.

No trial date or venue has been set yet.

After Mr Chandler’s death, his family paid tribute to the teenager who had recently passed his A levels at Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College (BHASVIC), in Dyke Road, Hove.

His family said: “The loss of Charlie has left an immeasurable gap in our lives. He was kind, caring, funny and intelligent.

“He had just gained three A levels at BHASVIC and was about to start a year out working before going to university.

“His family and friends are devastated by the senseless death of such a vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him.”

Sussex Police said: “Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was riding a Honda motorcycle in Cuckfield Road, near Ansty, when he was involved in a collision with a silver Volkswagen at 9.45pm on Tuesday 30 August.

“He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, but sadly died from his injuries on Sunday 4 September.”