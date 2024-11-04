Panic Shack are most certainly on the Brighton & Hove News Music Team’s radar, having witnessed them live on a number of previous occasions and been thrilled on every encounter!

Armed with brash, witty lyrics and killer hooks, they crashed through the UK music scene with a tidal wave of ear-crunching noise. Immediately building up a reputation for their raw, unapologetic live shows and off-kilter songs, Panic Shack prove that DIY does it better.

Since their inception it’s been non-stop for this Welsh punk quintet. With support from BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6 Music, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Radio X, Bob Vylan, and PRS, it’s clear that this band have started something special.

Having already played prestigious stages at Latitude Festival, Rebellion Festival, Green Man Festival, Liverpool Sound City, Cardiff Castle, and 2000 Trees Festival, as well as joining bands like The Wytches, Grandma’s House, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard and most recently Soft Play (fka Slaves) (Review HERE), Panic Shack are winning over more and more fans with their unhinged, earth-shattering music.

Today (4th November) Panic Shack announced that they are now going to make a welcome return to Brighton as part of their forthcoming ‘Don’t Quit Your Day Jobs’ tour which will see Sarah Harvey (lead vocals), Meg Fretwell (guitar and bv’s), Romi Lawrence (guitar and bv’s) and Emily Smith (bass) along with the assistance of Nick Doherty-Williams (drums) rockin’on up at Patterns on Tuesday 6th May 2025, courtesy of LOUT promoters. General sale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday 7th November from HERE. If fans have signed up to Panic Shack’s mailing list, then pre-sale tour tickets will be available from 10am tomorrow, Tuesday 5th November.

linktr.ee/panicshack