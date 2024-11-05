More than 16,000 households in Brighton and Hove are living in fuel poverty, according to a report going before councillors next week.

Figures released this year for Brighton and Hove estimated that 13.2 per cent of households – or 16,527 – are in fuel poverty as defined by the Low Income Low Energy Efficiency (LILEE) measure. This is higher than the average for England and for the south east.

The figures are in a report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board which is due to discuss a “fuel poverty and affordable warmth plan” next Tuesday (12 November).

The previous strategy was agreed in 2016 – and the new plan takes into account the “cost of living crisis” and higher energy prices since 2022.

Electoral wards with the estimated highest percentages of fuel poverty included Coldean and Stanmer, Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, Round Hill, Hanover and Elm Grove, Kemptown, Goldsmid, Hangleton and Knoll and Brunswick and Adelaide.

The report said: “Many households face challenges in heating their home, particularly over the winter months. Fuel poverty is the problem faced by households living on a low income in a home which cannot be kept warm at reasonable cost.

“This can mean making difficult choices between heating the home and other essentials such as food, clothing or falling into debt.

“For many households, the result can be living in a home that is cold and/or falling into debt, both of which have cumulative negative impacts on health and wellbeing.

“Cold homes also present a greater likelihood of additional poor housing conditions, such as damp and mould, which bring further associated health risks.”

Brighton and Hove’s new plan is designed to be a “living document”, reflecting and driving action to tackle fuel poverty and cold homes.

Its five objectives are

Improve home energy efficiency and increase access to cheaper lower-carbon energy

Support residents struggling to pay their energy bills

Increase effective targeting of households experiencing fuel poverty, prioritising those who are most disadvantaged and vulnerable

Work together to tackle fuel poverty through partnership and learning

Maximise resources and opportunities for tackling fuel poverty and providing support for residents

A household is considered to be “fuel poor” if it lives in a property with an energy efficiency rating below band C and has a disposable income after housing and energy costs below the poverty line.

Brighton and Hove also has a significant number of older homes, with about 58 per cent of homes estimated to have been built before 1940.

Housing is also less affordable, with the average house price reported to be £421,950 – some 12.3 times the average earnings.

Rents are higher than the England average of £850 a month and the south east average of £1,050 a month. In Brighton and Hove, the average monthly rent is £1,300.

The highest rates of fuel poverty were found in the private rented sector, at 24 per cent. The report also said that 28.8 per cent of single-parent households were living in fuel poverty.

After the previous local strategy was agreed, the Fuel Poverty and Affordable Warmth (FPAW) Steering Group was convened to co-ordinate tackling fuel poverty and cold homes.

The multi-agency group was co-chaired by public health and housing officials and met quarterly, bringing together council teams including those working on food policy and welfare, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and community and voluntary sector partners.

The group’s work brought in money from national and local sources such as £395,000 from the British Gas Energy Trust in 2016-17 and £110,000 from UK Power Networks and SGN in 2023-24.

Further funding bids are under way for 2024-26.

The Health and Wellbeing Board is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4.30pm next Tuesday (12 November). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.