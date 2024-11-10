Several services of remembrance are due to take place across Brighton and Hove today (Sunday 10 November).

The weather forecast is dry with some cloud and a light northerly wind expected to keep temperatures crisp.

The mayor, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, is scheduled to attend five ceremonies, starting on Brighton seafront.

The Royal Sussex Regimental Association Remembrance Service is due to start at 9am at the Royal Sussex Regiment Memorial, at the southern end of Regency Square, Brighton. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to arrive by 8.50am.

The mayor is also expected to attend the Brighton Parade and Service which is due to start at 10.50am at Brighton War Memorial, in Old Steine, Brighton.

The event is often one of the biggest in the area and wreaths will be laid. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to arrive by 10.30am.

At about the same time, the Easthill Park Memorial is due to start at 10.45am in Easthill Park, Portslade. The service is followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at 11am. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to arrive by 10.30am.

At Hove Cemetery, Old Shoreham Road, Hove, a short wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 11am, first at the North Gate Memorial, followed by the same ceremony at the South Gate Memorial. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to arrive by 10.50am.

And the Rottingdean Parade and Service is scheduled to start at noon, at the War Memorial, on the Village Green, Rottingdean. The parade is expected to form up at the lower end of High Street at 11.30am.

The mayor is also due to attend the Hove Parade and Service which is due to be followed by the Civic Memorial Service at All Saints Church, in The Drive.

A short service and official wreath-laying is due to start at 2.30pm at the War Memorial, in Grand Avenue, Hove, followed by a march past, salute and parade to All Saints Church. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to arrive by 2.20pm.

Brighton and Hove City Council warned drivers and bus passengers about a series of road closures during the day.

In Brighton, Pavilion Parade, Old Steine, Castle Square, North Street, the Aquarium Roundabout and Madeira Drive are due to be closed from about 10am until noon.

In Portslade, Locks Hill, Manor Road and Easthill Way are due to be closed from about 10.25am to 12.55pm.

In Rottingdean, The Green and High Street and The Green are due to be closed from about 11.30am to 1pm.

And in Hove, Grand Avenue, Church Road and The Drive are due to be closed from about 1.45pm to 3.45pm.