A Brighton community leader wants to know why the council’s cabinet is due to approve the outdoor events programme a week before a long-promised public meeting on the subject.

Diane Messias, founder of the Kemptown Residents Association Facebook Group, said that Brighton and Hove City Council’s approach showed a contempt for the community.

Miss Messias said that she had been fighting to persuade someone at the council, and particularly from Pride, to listen for the past eight to nine years.

Finally, a public meeting for Kemp Town residents is due to be held at St Mary’s Church, in St James’s Street, on Friday 22 November.

But before that, the council’s cabinet is being asked to approve the annual open spaces events programme for next year at a meeting tomorrow (Thursday 14 November).

A senior councillor said that the cabinet was taking a strategic decision, with many key details to be agreed between now and when the events take place.

Miss Messias said: “These events are a done deal, without any input from we residents. We’re sidelined and ignored and the ‘feedback’ meeting next week is purely for show.”

She has contacted council leader Bella Sankey, outdoor events director Ian Baird and Pride’s director of event management Jayne Babb to complain.

She said that it was wrong that the cabinet should approve scores of outdoor events next year a week before a public meeting with Kemp Town residents.

In an email, Miss Messias said: “The events are being presented to the council for approval without any reference to residents’ experience and/or complaints apart from a small petition (presented to full council by Derek Wright in October).

“This is the contempt for the people who live in what has now become Brighton’s theme park on the part of the council.”

She has written to her MP, Chris Ward, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Local Government Minister Jim McMahon about the problems caused by the many events in Kemp Town.

In her email to MPs, she said that over the past ten years residents had been subjected to “ear-splitting decibels” over successive weekends in July and August.

The noise, from sound checks to the events themselves, disturbed residents during events such as the Pride Village Street Party and the On The Beach festival.

She said: “The street party also severely restricts the civil rights of residents in the ‘exclusion zone’.

“(The zone is) prohibiting residents from free access to their homes without a wristband (a breach of the European Human Rights Convention), inviting guests to their homes without paying at least £15 per person to the Street Party organisers and from bringing perfectly legal items such as alcohol, bicycles, dogs, suitcases and backpacks larger than A4 size, into the area.

“Bags are searched, and banned items confiscated.”

The council’s acting cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, Mitchie Alexander, said: “A range of possible options for the future of the street party are currently being discussed with several local organisations and agencies, including Sussex Police.

“We will then outline various options which will be shared with residents and local businesses.

“It is certainly not a done deal and we will, as always, take all residents’ feedback into account. Safety is our guiding principle.

“The report going to cabinet is seeking approval for our strategic approach to securing and delivering future events in the city.

“We felt this would be useful information and context to bring to the planned meeting with Kemp Town residents so took the decision to slightly delay this meeting.

“We will keep listening to residents as plans for 2025 are finalised and approved and look forward to meeting Kemp Town residents shortly.”

The cabinet meeting is due to start at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday 14 November) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.

The public meeting with the council’s events team is due to start at 4pm on Friday 22 November at St Mary’s Church, in St James’s Street.