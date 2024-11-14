People living in a block of council flats are upset and worried about a continuing infestation of bed bugs.

According to residents in the Kingfisher Court flats, in Albourne Road, Whitehawk, several flats in the block have bed bug infestations – and tenants want action from Brighton and Hove City Council.

Those who have spoken out have asked to not be identified because they are trying to move out of the building and fear repercussions.

One of the residents believes that the bugs that spend the day in cracks and crevices are in the brickwork of the nine-storey block of 45 flats.

The resident said: “We get messages from the councillor saying it will be looked into but nothing else.

“We are given the understanding it is rife in the brickwork of the blocks.

“There are more cases in this block now right down to the first floor. Apparently, it’s rife in all the blocks in north Whitehawk.”

Another tenant wants to move out, saying that the stress has affected her mental health.

The family has replaced their beds, mattresses, wardrobes and bedroom furniture twice in four years and had “countless” new bedding.

Chemical treatments have also made family members ill.

She said: “My mental health has hit rock bottom this past year. I’ve had counselling but I was signed off until we move because all the setbacks from the council are impacting me so severely.

“I don’t want anything except to be on the Homemove list for a three-bedroom so there’s a light at the end of this nightmare.

“I am a proud woman, born and worked in Brighton all my life. I hate having to beg for help. It’s soul destroying.

“It is ruining our lives. This past year has been a constant battle and I’m so tired of it all.”

Nothing will leave the flat once the family move, the resident said, because she does not want to risk taking bedbug eggs with her.

Another household with a young baby is worried about multiple treatments to get rid of the bugs and yet the block is still “plagued”.

Councillor Gill Williams, cabinet member for housing and new homes, said: “We completely appreciate how disruptive bedbugs can be and how frustratingly difficult they are to remove from a property.

“When we received a report of bedbugs from a resident in this block back in August, we scheduled two separate treatments on their home – one in September and a second in October.

“Both of these have taken place but, as time needs to be left between treatments, we asked the resident to contact us if the second treatment had not proved successful.

“We have not heard from them directly since but clearly there is still an issue so we will contact them again to discuss the situation and see what additional work is needed.

“I would also encourage any council tenant to contact us if they have any concerns about bedbugs in their home so we can deal with it as quickly and efficiently as possible.”