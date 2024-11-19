A prolific Brighton burglar is back behind bars after he admitted two more break-ins since being released from prison on licence.

William Djama was given parole having been jailed for five years and nine months in September last year for a spree of burglaries in the area over three weeks in December 2022.

Since being paroled, Djama, 36, of College Terrace, Brighton, has broken into two flats – in Freshfield Road on Saturday 28 September and Queensway on Saturday 5 October.

In Freshfield Road, he stole a Sonos speaker, Apple watch, Amazon fire tablet, a hard drive, £150 cash, gold hoop earrings, a USB adapter, Garmin watch and Kindle worth £1,225.

From the Queensway flat he stole a radio, three speakers, a red laptop, security camera and mobile phone.

As with his Christmas spree almost two years ago, some of his haul was recovered from pawn shops.

He has been returned to prison on recall and, after pleading guilty at Hove Crown Court on Thursday 7 November, Recorder David Brock jailed him for three years and four months.

Detective Constable James Botting said: “We understand the terrible impact burglary has on victims, particularly the level of harm caused by prolific offenders like William Djama.

“We will always do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice and remain committed to attending every report of residential burglary in person.

“If you are a victim of burglary or any other crime, please report it to Sussex Police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”

