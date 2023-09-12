A prolific burglar has been jailed after targeting four people’s homes in Brighton and Hove in the run up to last Christmas.

In more than one instance, the intruder, William Djama, was disturbed and chased off by occupants.

Djama was jailed for five years and nine months at Lewes Crown Court last Friday (8 September) by Judge Janet Waddicor.

Today (Tuesday 12 September) Sussex Police said: “A prolific Brighton burglar who broke into four properties over a three-week period has been jailed.

“William Djama, 35, of no fixed address, targeted homes across Brighton and Hove in December 2022, stealing items he would later sell at pawn shops.

“An investigation uncovered CCTV and receipts linking Djama to items stolen from each of the burglaries that were later sold on.

“On several occasions he was disturbed by residents while he was in their homes.

“Police were first made aware of Djama’s burglary series on Saturday 10 December, following a break in overnight in Centurion Road, in Brighton. A downstairs window had been broken and a number of items stolen.

“Four days later, a resident of Somerhill Avenue, in Hove, disturbed Djama as he was stealing electrical items and chased him out of a downstairs window.

“On Monday 19 December another burglary was reported in Springfield Road, Brighton.

“Downstairs windows were damaged and a man later identified as Djama was seen leaving the scene.

“A fourth break in was reported on Friday 30 December, in Queensbury Mews, Brighton, believed to have taken place on Friday 23 December, with a similar modus operandi – ground-floor entry and electrical items stolen.

“He was arrested on Wednesday 4 January, charged with four counts of burglary and remanded in custody.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Friday (8 September), Djama was jailed for a total of five years and nine months after being found guilty of all charges and activating a suspended sentence handed down in August 2022 for previous burglaries.”

Detective Constable James Botting said: “We understand the terrible impact burglary has on victims, particularly the level of harm caused by prolific offenders like William Djama.

“We will always do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice and remain committed to attending every report of residential burglary in person.

“If you are a victim of burglary or any other crime please report it to Sussex Police online via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”