A 14-year-old cyclist suffered head injuries in a crash with a car in Peacehaven.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses and information and urged the driver of the car to contact them.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision in Peacehaven.

“The collision involved a cyclist, a boy aged 14, and the driver of a white car.

“It happened in Arundel Road West at about 10.45am on Friday 1 November.

“The driver initially stopped at the scene and the boy left the area.

“Officers wish to trace any witnesses and speak to the driver of the vehicle involved.

“The boy was later treated for head injuries.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote collision reference 1511808.”