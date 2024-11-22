Storm Bert is expected to batter Brighton and Hove this weekend, according to a Met Office weather warning issued this morning (Friday 22 November).

The official forecaster said: “Strong winds due to Storm Bert are likely to cause dangerous coastal conditions and disruption across southern England.”

According to the forecaster, south or south westerly gales and locally severe gales are likely to affect many southern counties of England from tomorrow afternoon until Sunday night.

The Met Office said: “The strongest gusts will be along coasts with gusts of 60mph to 70mph possible around exposed headlands, while elsewhere gusts of 50mph to 60mph are possible, even for some inland locations.

“The strong winds will start to ease across the south west on Sunday morning but may take until evening before easing across the far south east.”

The weather bomb follows a cold snap with sub-zero temperatures and a light dusting of snow on the high ground around the edges of Brighton and Hove.

Storm Bert is also expected to mean milder temperatures and bring heavy rain at times over the weekend and the Environment Agency said that it could lead to some localised flooding.

The Met Office issued advice, saying: “Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

“Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do. Consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs. Know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The Met Office added: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”