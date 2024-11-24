Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 0 (Leicester win 4-3 on penalties)

The Foxes saw off the Seagulls in the League Cup although the match was settled on penalties at the Broadfield Stadium this afternoon (Sunday 24 November).

More than a thousand fans turned out for a match in which Albion, the form side, lacked bite while Leicester dominated possession and pretty much all of the modest tally of shots.

With half an hour to go, Dario Vidosic sent on subs Nikita Parris and Jelena Cancovic and, in the final 15 minutes, Albion started testing the Leicester defence.

But they ran out of time and, after a goalless 90 minutes when, overall, the visitors had looked far more likely to break the deadlock, the match went to penalties.

It was Albion’s turn to look well set after a save by Melina Loeck. She kept out Yuka Momiki after Parris, Cancovic and Kiko Seike had all netted from the spot for the hosts.

Alas, Michelle Agyemang fired wide and Leicester keeper Lize Kop foiled Maisie Symonds, leaving Deanne Rose with the chance to seal the result. And she made no mistake.

The two sides took a point each, with the Foxes snatching the bonus point.

Albion’s defeat came on the back of a 3-0 away win against Birmingham City last month. After today’s results, the Group D table looks tight. Albion are top with four points.

It means that they could still reach the knockout stages if they can overcome bottom side Bristol City in a home tie in Crawley on Wednesday 11 December – the final group game.