Police are trying to identify three men as they investigate a serious assault on the seafront which left two men with facial injuries.

Sussex Police said: “Do you recognise these three people?

“On Sunday 17 December 2023 at around 4.30am, an altercation took place in King’s Road, near Middle Street, that left a man with an injury to his face that required surgery.

“A second man also sustained an injury to his eye.

“Later that morning, two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of causing religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.

“They have since been released under investigation.

“We are appealing for the identities of these three men as we believe they may be able to assist further police inquiries.

“If you recognise any of these men or have information or footage in relation to the incident, we ask you make a report to police.

“You can do this online or by calling 101, quoting reference 179 of 17/12/2023.

“Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report to them online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”