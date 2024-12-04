The smash hit musical 101 Dalmatians is coming to Theatre Royal Brighton in a reimagining of the 2022 Regent’s Park production, with stage adaptation from Zinnie Harris based on much loved children’s story by Dodie Smith. The various film adaptations can delight you but the experience of seeing the piece live, with music, will be enchanting for all ages. The lyrics and music are by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Douglas Hodge with orchestrations by Jack Hopkins. All elements and talents will be beautifully knitted together by director Bill Buckhurst.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

Starring as Cruella is multi-award-winning West End and Broadway Musical Theatre star Kerry Ellis! Kerry is recognised as the leading lady of West End and Broadway musicals. She was the first British ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked before continuing the role on Broadway. She also originated the role of ‘Meat’ in Queen’s We Will Rock You and tours the UK and Europe extensively with Brian May in concert.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, designed by Jimmie Grimes, costumes by Sarah Mercadé, show-stopping choreography by Lucy Hind, lighting by James Whiteside, plus witty songs and irresistible puppies!

What a better way to celebrate this festive season than with this joy-filled show.

Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

2 hours 15 minutes incl. interval

Tickets from £15

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/101-dalmatians/theatre-royal-brighton/