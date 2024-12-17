A Brighton is due to appear in court this week charged with an offence under the Terrorism Act, police said this morning (Tuesday 17 December).

Tony Greenstein had been due to appear in court last Thursday (12 December) charged with expressing support for Hamas on Saturday 7 October last year.

It was the day when Hamas killed almost 1,200 people in Israel and took more than 250 hostages.

The police said: “A 70-year-old man has been charged with a terrorism offence as part of an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism South East (CTPSE).

“Anthony Greenstein, of Belgrave Place, Brighton, has been charged with one count of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, namely Hamas, contrary to section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“The charge is in connection with comments made online on Saturday 7 October 2023.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 19 December.”