Police are investigating after a van crashed near shops and a pub in Hangleton yesterday afternoon (Sunday 22 December).

Witnesses reported seeing a white Renault Kangoo being driven erratically shorty after sunset.

Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a report of a single vehicle collision involving a van in West Way, Hove, at about 4.20pm on Sunday 22 December.

“The vehicle later stopped in Hardwick Road, Hove.

“Witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 715 of 22/12.”