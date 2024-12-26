Winter emergency housing for rough sleepers is open day and night over Christmas, Brighton and Hove City Council said.

The council said: “Accommodation is being made available for people sleeping rough in Brighton and Hove who need the council’s help this Christmas.”

It was due to open from Christmas Eve in the evening through to tomorrow morning (Friday 27 December).

The council said: “It will stay open during the daytime as well as overnight through that time, with support available on site. The accommodation will also open on the night of New Year’s Eve.

“At other times, when the temperature is predicted to feel like 0C or below or when there is an amber weather warning, we will operate our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

“This ensures accommodation is offered to people sleeping rough when the weather is at its most extreme.

“Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest triggers for opening SWEP services in the country, meaning accommodation will be offered in the city when it may not be in other parts of the UK.”

The SWEP shelter has self-contained rooms, with additional capacity for shared space if demand is high.

The council said: “Access is only through the street outreach service who work directly with people sleeping rough.

“When SWEP is triggered, the city’s street outreach service, Change Grow Live (CGL), contacts people we know to be rough sleeping to offer them warm accommodation.

“Residents concerned about anyone sleeping rough in the city, including people staying in tents, can let us know by reporting through the Streetlink website.

“The outreach service will then contact them to try to offer them appropriate support and housing assistance.

“It’s important that anyone sleeping rough is offered help as soon as possible and that the assistance meets their needs so accommodation for people on the streets is provided through referrals from organisations who understand what’s available and what support is needed.

“Reporting where people are through Streetlink is the best way of making sure that people get the support they need.

“This route has helps us support people still sleeping on the streets into emergency accommodation.

“Anyone threatened with homelessness should contact the council’s housing advice service as early as possible.

“The homeless prevention and housing options support we provide includes action to prevent applicants from becoming homeless, help to keep or secure accommodation and a personalised housing plan.”

Councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said: “I’m very happy we’re able to provide warm and safe accommodation for people sleeping rough this Christmas.

“We believe it is everyone’s right to have somewhere decent to live and we want to help everyone sleeping on the streets into safe, secure accommodation.

“If you are worried about anyone rough sleeping, please let us know by reporting to Streetlink so we can provide them with the support they need.”

The council added: “Residents wishing to support the charities and organisations across Brighton and Hove working with people to help them find a permanent solution to their homelessness, can donate to the Make Change Count fundraising appeal.

“The Make Change Count campaign links local organisations experienced in supporting rough sleepers and preventing homelessness.

“The latest campaign has raised more than £5,600. Many thanks to the fundraisers and everyone who’s donated so far.”