The Met Office has warned people to expect a stormy start to 2025, with a yellow weather warning for high winds.

The official forecaster said: “An area of low pressure is expected to track across England and Wales, with strong south westerly winds on its southern flank.

“The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65mph to 75mph are possible.

“Inland gusts will typically be in the 40mph to 50mph range but a brief spell of 60mph gusts is possible in association with the passage of an active, squally cold front during the afternoon.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

As well as gusting winds to blow in the new year, there is also rain on the way, with the prospect of a heavy downpour in the evening.

Some forecasts predict that more than half an inch or about 13mm of rain is expected during the afternoon and night on New Year’s Day.

This is more than a fifth of the monthly average for January in Brighton and Hove, with the first month of the year typically the wettest.

Thursday (2 January) is expected to mark the start of a cold snap, lasting beyond the weekend, with temperatures hovering just above zero and dipping to freezing some nights.

The Met Office issued an update late this morning (Monday 30 December) and also spelt out advice with the storm blowing in.

The forecaster said: “Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from

the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

“Take care if walking near cliffs. Know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”