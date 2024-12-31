Spending of developers’ payments to the community — commonly referred to as Section 106 (S106) money — has shifted significantly over the past four years, according to a detailed analysis by Brighton and Hove News.

These funds, generated during the planning approval process, are designed to mitigate the impact of new developments by investing in local infrastructure. However, recent changes in how the funds are allocated have sparked debate among residents and politicians.

What are developer contributions?

S106 agreements are financial commitments made by developers to offset the direct impacts of new developments, such as increased demand for schools, parks, or roads. These agreements are legally binding and often tied to specific, localised projects.

In 2020, Brighton and Hove began transitioning to the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a broader funding mechanism aimed at addressing cumulative impacts of development city-wide. Unlike S106 funds, CIL payments are pooled and allow flexibility to allocate resources to large-scale infrastructure projects.

Thousands of developers’ contributions are agreed to every year, but not every developer who agrees to a contribution during the planning stage actually ends up paying.

Only the developments that actually get built and pass certain development thresholds will be subject to the payments.

This means that there are developments for which planning approval was first sought in 2012 which may have only made the S106 payment since 2019.

Shifting spending patterns

Brighton and Hove News used the council’s Infrastructure Funding Statements (IFS) from 2019 to 2023 to calculate which wards money was generated in through planning developments and which wards that money was spent in.

This data reveals that S106 funds are now less likely to be spent on particular projects outside the ward where they were generated, but simultaneously, city-wide spending has seen a marked increase.

In 2019-20, over £789,000 was spent on projects outside the wards where the funds were generated. By 2022-23, this figure had dropped to just over £221,000.

Meanwhile, spending on city-wide initiatives, such as affordable housing schemes and employment programs, surged from a mere £2,731 in 2019-20 to over £3.5 million in 2022-23. Despite these changes, the majority of funds remain spent within the originating ward or its immediate neighbours.

Over the past four years, £5.8 million has been spent on local projects, compared to £1.2 million spent outside the generating areas and £4.7 million allocated to city-wide initiatives.

See how the top 10 largest developers’ payments were spent across the city here.

Resident concerns and criticism

The shift in spending patterns has not gone unnoticed by residents and council members. A key criticism has been the reallocation of S106 money away from the immediate areas affected by development.

For example, Moda Living’s £1.74 million contribution – generated by an 800-home project in Hove – sparked outrage when £800,000 of it was allocated to the Kingsway to the Sea project, now known as Hove Beach Park.

Independent councillor Samer Bagaeen criticised this decision at the time, stating: “The local community has spent two years working with councillors, Moda, and senior officers.

“We cannot see how re-purposing Moda section 106 monies to Kingsway on Sea mitigates the impact of the Moda development on the local community.”

Council response and strategy

Labour councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader and cabinet member for finance and city regeneration, defended the changes, emphasising the need for flexibility in addressing broader city needs.

Councillor Taylor said: “The impact of a development is not always just felt in the local area and having flexibility in the use of developer contributions allows us to focus them where they are most needed and will have the most impact.

“This is especially true with schools, where a development may have a significant impact on a secondary school outside of the ward the development is in. The same also applies to spending on sports and recreation, where funds are targeted on developing area hubs which provide specialist facilities which benefit the entire city.

“Some Section 106 payments are still being made by developers as old planning applications are implemented and trigger payments, with these funds still being used for schools, parks and other projects.

“It is important that those behind new developments contribute to the cost of improving local infrastructure to meet any increased demand.

“We are one of the only local authorities in the UK to share full details on Section 106 and Community Infrastructure Levy payments with our residents, who can access detailed information on our website.”

He explained that CIL contributions dedicate 15 per cent to 25 per cent of funds for use in the ward where the development occurs, with the rest supporting city-wide initiatives.

A balancing act

Brighton and Hove’s approach to developer contributions reflects the challenges of balancing local needs with city-wide priorities.

While the shift toward broader infrastructure investment offers long-term benefits, it has sparked calls for greater community input and transparency to ensure funds are allocated equitably and effectively.