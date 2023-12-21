Hundreds of thousands of pounds that was intended to mitigate the effects of a huge housing scheme in Hove will be spent on a revamp of the seafront.

Conservative councillor Samer Bagaeen criticised the decision to allocate £800,000 from Moda Living, which is building 800 homes at the top of Sackville Road, to the “Kingsway to the Sea” scheme.

Councillor Bagaeen, a professor of planning, said: “Monies from Moda were meant to mitigate the impact of the development on the local community.”

Instead, he said, it would be spent in a way that would breach the legal agreement between the council and Moda.

When councillors approved the £260 million Moda scheme, the conditions included a developer payment – known as a “section 106” contribution – of £1.74 million towards open spaces, sport and recreation.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “The local community has spent two years working with councillors, Moda and senior officers, including the departed head of planning, identifying projects which everyone agreed to.

“We cannot see how re-purposing Moda section 106 monies to Kingsway on Sea mitigates the impact of the Moda development on the local community.”

But Labour councillor Alan Robins said that the funding was not allocated to specific wards next to the Moda scheme.

Councillor Robins chairs Brighton and Hove City Council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee which oversees planning policy.

He said: “The council has been working with the Moda Community Liaison Group on various aspects of the section 106 contribution.”

These included a number of small schemes that various local groups had identified such as a refurbishment of the basketball court in Hove Park.

Councillor Robins said: “Subject to further work on costs, it is anticipated that the majority of these projects will proceed funded through the section 106 contribution.”

Councillor Robins said £800,000 from the Moda scheme was part of £1.29 million in developer payments that would help fund the Kingsway to the Sea project.

The use of the money was agreed in October by the council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee, made up of senior councillors.

The project was meant to cost £13 million and was awarded a £9.5 million grant from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

But contractors’ costs rose to £16.7 million so councillors scaled back their plans while looking for extra funding.

Councillor Bagaeen, who represents Westdene and Hove Park, submitted a written question about the Moda’s developer payments to the meeting of the full council last Thursday (14 December).

He appears to believe that the law requires the money to be spent closer to the Moda site – on the old Sackville Trading Estate – rather than further afield.

Councillor Robins said that the question was “political mischief-making” and would mislead people about how section 106 funding worked.

Councillor Bagaeen dismissed this description of his question and said that the proposal to spend so much on the seafront should have been shared with the Moda Community Liaison Group.