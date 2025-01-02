Brighton and Hove Albion’s new signing Diego Gomez needs “a little bit of time” following his arrival from Inter Miami, Seagulls boss Fabian Hürzeler told a press conference today (Thursday 2 January).

The club announced on Tuesday 10 December that midfielder Gomez was to join them on New Year’s Day.

Hürzeler spoke about the 21-year-old Paraguay international before the Premier League match at home to Arsenal on Saturday (4 January).

He said: “He had now two or three weeks of holiday because in the MLS (Major League Soccer), the season has finished. So he needs for sure a little bit of time.

“But I am sure he is in a great shape. He trained hard during his holiday (from) what I heard and I am really looking forward to seeing him as quick as possible on the pitch.”

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck will also form part of the match-day squad at the Amex on Saturday.

The 34-tear-old former Gunners forward has been out of action since November because of an ankle issue.

Hürzeler said: “I can’t say when he will be back. It could be next week. It could be really quick. But it could also take two, three, four more weeks. So we have to go day by day.

“He is without any pain so that’s a really good thing and he’s back on the pitch. Hopefully, he will be back soon.

Adam Webster is in contention for a return, having not featured since October.

And fellow defender Pervis Estupinan could be available after missing the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on Monday (30 December) because of illness while midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is also closing in on a comeback.

Brighton have also had Evan Ferguson, Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu and James Milner sidelined.

Hürzeler’s side are currently 10th in the table after a seven-match winless run that has featured five draws, including in each of their past three games.

They also drew 1-1 in August at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side are currently on a three-match winning run and second in the table.