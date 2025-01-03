Arsenal will be without a number of key players for their Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow (Saturday 4 January).

Jurrien Timber will be missing from the Gunners’ defence as he serves a suspension after picking up a fifth yellow card this season.

He was booked early in the game against Brentford on New Year’s Day (Wednesday 1 January) just after the Bees opened the scoring. Arsenal came back to win 3-1.

The visitors tomorrow will also be without former Brighton and England defender Ben White who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Arsenal’s other injury-hit players include Bukayo Saka, who has had hamstring surgery, and Raheem Sterling and Takehiro Tomiyasu who both have knee problems.

But Kai Havertz could be back in the match-day squad after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said that the 25-year-old German had overcome the illness that meant he missed the win at Brentford.

Arteta said that he expects Albion to be tough opponents, adding: “When you see the record they have at home, the way of playing, the capacity to adapt to different shapes, it’s really impressive.

“(Hürzeler) has done something slightly different to before and I really like them. I really enjoy what they’ve done.”

The match is due to kick off at 5.30pm at the Amex, with second-place Arsenal looking to close the gap on leaders Liverpool.

Brighton are 10th, with their season at a critical point. Defeat – and a win for Tottenham Hotspur or Brentford – could send the club into the bottom half of the table.

A win could reignite the club’s push for a place in Europe next season in a crowded pack.