The main councils in Sussex could merge and be run by an elected mayor under a proposal to be discussed by the cabinet in Brighton and Hove in the coming week.

The proposal has been drawn up in response to a “white paper” on devolution which is intended to hand power for more decisions from the government to bigger “strategic” local authorities and elected mayors.

Brighton and Hove City Council looks likely to apply for the government’s “priority programme” which could bring funding to create a “mayoral strategic authority” by May next year.

East Sussex County Council and West Sussex County Council are both holding cabinet meetings on the same day – Thursday 9 January – to agree a joint bid with Brighton and Hove.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “(The) cabinet will decide whether to submit a joint proposal with West Sussex and East Sussex for devolution on Thursday 9 January.

“The move could bring funding and transformative reforms to local government across Sussex.

“The cabinet papers recommend a joint proposal with the two neighbouring authorities to be included in the government’s priority devolution programme which aims to bring capacity funding for devolution and local government reform to Sussex.”

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Bella Sankey said: “Devolution is a key plank of the government’s aim to redistribute political, social and economic power across England and presents a significant opportunity to improve the lives of residents in Brighton and Hove and across Sussex.

“A new strategic authority for Sussex could unlock new powers and resources to drive economic growth, cheaper integrated transport, skills and jobs, affordable housing and to accelerate our net zero ambitions.

“I want to work with our new government and local authorities across Sussex to take advantage of the opportunities being presented to us.”

In the coming months, the government will also require proposals for local government reorganisation to be considered locally across Sussex to unlock the benefits of devolution.

The detailed criteria for local government reorganisation will be sent to all councils across Sussex early in 2025, followed by a government-led consultation on reorganisation proposals.

Councillor Sankey added: “The council remains committed to continue listening and working in partnership and always in the best interests of residents, businesses and communities across Sussex.”