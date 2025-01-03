A teenage motorcyclist from Brighton suffered life-changing injuries in a crash with a van yesterday (Thursday 2 January).

Sussex Police issued an appeal for information and witnesses after what it said was a serious collision near Newhaven.

The force said: “Emergency services were called to Lewes Road, near Piddinghoe, at about midday on Thursday 2 January.

“The collision involved the driver of a red Kia Sportage and an orange KTM motorcycle.

“The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man, from Brighton, sustained life-changing injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“The driver of the Kia, a 49-year-old local woman, was not injured.

“Officers are investigating and have appealed for anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“That includes anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time and prior to the collision.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and quoting Operation Heysham.”