Brighton and Hove Albion are without captain Lewis Dunk against Arsenal at the Amex this evening (Saturday 4 January).

Joao Pedro captains the team in the absence of both Dunk and Danny Welbeck.

Adam Webster returns to the bench alongside Solly March as he continues his comeback.

Matt O’Riley, Simon Adingra and Carlos Baleba are all down for a start as Brighton look to return to winning ways against the title challengers.

The England manager Thomas Tuchel is reported to be at the Amex.

Former Seagulls and England defender Ben White is absent from the Gunners squad as he continues his recovery from injury.

But another former Brighton player, Leandro Trossard, is due start for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Albion drew 1-1 with Arsenal at the Emirates in August where Joel Veltman had an interesting altercation with Declan Rice who is also on the teamsheet.