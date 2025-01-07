Two men – one of them wielding a baseball bat – are wanted by police after a woman was attacked in the street in Brighton.

She was treated in hospital for injuries to her face and hand after the attack in Tenantry Road, Brighton, last month.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 7 January): “Police are appealing for information after it was reported that a woman was assaulted by two men on Saturday 14 December at around 10.30pm in Tenantry Road, Brighton.

“The men were reported to have approached the woman from the direction of Fitzherbert Drive before physically assault her, causing an injury to her face and hand.

“She attended hospital for treatment and has since recovered from her injuries.

“One suspect is described as a man aged between 18 to 25 and wearing a grey tracksuit.

“The second suspect is described as wearing a dark-coloured dressing gown and carrying a baseball bat.

“If you witnessed the incident or have information to assist police inquiries, we ask you make a report to police.

“You can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1344 of 14/12.”