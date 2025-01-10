A woman suffered serious injuries when she was trapped between two cars in a crash outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton yesterday (Thursday 9 January).

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information following a serious collision in Brighton.

“Emergency services were called to Eastern Road, outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital, at around 1.30pm on Thursday (9 January) to a report of a woman trapped between two vehicles, a Volvo Momentum and a Peugeot Horizon.

“The woman, who is in her eighties, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Part of Eastern Road and Sudeley Place were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

“Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any information or dashcam footage.

“If you have any information or footage, please email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Dovedale.”